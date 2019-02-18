Circadian Rhythms 01.17.2019

Sunday, February 17, 2019 | Posted in Circadian Rhythms, Playlists by Oreofe Aderibigbe

Tracklist:

  1. Let you be – Chris McClenney
  2. Church Eye – Sivey
  3. Ah Yeah – Robert Glasper, Musiq Soulchild
  4. Poetry – The RH Factor, Q-Tip, Erykah Badu
  5. The Night in Question – R + R = Now, feat Terry Crews
  6. I Will Never Know – Tall Black Guy feat Moonchild
  7. Touch Me 2 – Budgie
  8. SMUCKERS – Tyler The Creator (Instrumental)
  9. If You want it – Abjo
  10. Idiom – Maxwell Owin, Oscar Jerome
  11. Africa – D’Angelo
  12. Waves – Joey Bada$$
  13. Liquid Streets – The RH Factor
  14. Django – Jazz @ Lincoln Center Orchestra feat Jon Batiste, Wynton Marsalls