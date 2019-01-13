The Desoto Hour 1/12/2019
First show of the new year!
We’ve got the goods!
Orrin Tucker
- “Let’s All Sing Together”
“Darn That Dream”
“The Gaucho Serenade”
“The Starlit Hour”
“Ooh! What You Said”
“Believe It Beloved”
“The Isle of May”
“I Know That You Know”
“All of Me”
Jimmy Dorsey
- “June Night”
“Amapola”
“Just Swingin'”
“Sophisticated Swing”
“No One Ever Lost More”
“So Rare”
“Contrasts”
Cab Calloway
- “Black Rhythm”
“Six or Seven Times”
“Bugle Call Rag”
“You, Rascal You!”
“Ain’t Got No Gal in This Town”