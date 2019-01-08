slow riot 1/7/19: slower and rioter. 2019, forever!
david lynch — in heaven (lady in the radiator song)
cortex — huit octobre 1971
daniel wohl — neighborhood
judas iscariot — in the valley, i am their king
leviathan — fucking your ghost in chains of ice
death in june — the calling (mk ii)
have a nice life — guggenheim wax museum
iona fortune — xu
/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\
toe — our latest number
jerusalem in my heart — thahab, mish roujou’, thahab
jerusalem in my heart — layali al-rast
souverain — traditionalisme
de fabriek – es lebe die freiheit
/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\
e+e — the fired fortress
phonophani — end of all things ii
heiner goebbels, alfred harth — der redende und der scheigende mensche
martin tetrault — relachment
meyers — noise artist cosplay
meyers — struggle artist
carl stone — gadberry’s