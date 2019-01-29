slow riot 1/28/19: In relation to Homer, Ed, Krikan * Do you feel ashamed? Is it the same as the cuckoo of the cuckoo that drives me?

Monday, January 28, 2019 | Posted in Slow Riot by Jordan Hilsman
    • meredith monk — dolmen music
    • 1900 — melodier med krökta ryggar
    • the american dollar — anything you synthesize – ambient

    • ben frost — híbakúsja

}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{

    • satanismo calibro 9 — desert places
    • satanismo calibro 9 — i, will
    • non / boyd rice — fire shall come
    • non / boyd rice — turn me on dead man
    • monte cazazza — to mom on mother’s day
      • monte cazazza — witches curse
      • ben frost — i lay my ear to furious latin

}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{}{

    1. fonica — whirr
    2. fonica — perch
    3. minamo — stay still
    4. yuko imada — flowers of flesh
    5. tape — a spire
    6. shuttle358 — hasp22