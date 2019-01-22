slow riot 1/21/19 – we present to you our latest selection of musik:
dirty three — i offered it up to the stars & the night sky
dirty three — i really should’ve gone out last night
rachel’s — technology is killing music
tafese tesfaye — zemana getem derasi 7
edgard varese — poeme electronique
john cage — rozart mix
masayuki takayanagi — we have existed
robert ashley — she was a visitor
skullflower — viper’s fang
anna von hausswolff — the mysterious vanishing of electra
anna von hausswolff — ugly and vengeful
swans — screen shot
godspeed you! black emperor — bosses hang, pt. 1