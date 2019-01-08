Shillelagh Law – January 7, 2019

  • The Wicked Messenger – Tim O’Brien
  • Look Down that Lonesome Road – Tim O’Brien
  • Dark as a Dungeon – The Chieftains
  • Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies –  Osborne Brothers
  • Long Black Veil – The Chieftains
  • Bonaparte’s Retreat – John Hartford
  • Gum Tree Canoe – The Roys
  • Pat Murphy of the Irish Brigade – Mick Moloney
  • Shenandoah – Liam Clancy
  • Cuchulainn – Ronnie Drew

“Setanta Slays the Hound of Culain”, illustration by Stephen Reid from Eleanor Hull, The Boys’ Cuchulain, 1904