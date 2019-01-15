Shillelagh Law – January 14, 2019
- Shanagolden – Dervish
- The Lonely Woods of Upton – Sean Dunphy
- Kevin Barry – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
- Finnegan’s Wake – Derek Warfield
- Waxies Dargle – Young Dubliners
- The Lord of the Dance – Dubliners
- Molly Malone – Johnny Logan and Friends
- Raglan Road – Luke Kelly
- Dirty Old Town – Pogues
- Red is the Rose – Dala
- Raggle Taggle Gypsy – The Pine Hill Haints
- Gypsy Rover – Blarney Lads
- Singing Bird – Sinead OConnor
- Erin Go Bragh – Patrick Street
- The Galway Girl – Steve Earl
- The Rare Auld Times – Ronnie Drew