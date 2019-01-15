Shillelagh Law – January 14, 2019

Monday, January 14, 2019 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • Shanagolden – Dervish
  • The Lonely Woods of Upton – Sean Dunphy
  • Kevin Barry – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Finnegan’s Wake – Derek Warfield
  • Waxies Dargle – Young Dubliners
  • The Lord of the Dance – Dubliners
  • Molly Malone – Johnny Logan and Friends
  • Raglan Road – Luke Kelly
  • Dirty Old Town – Pogues
  • Red is the Rose – Dala
  • Raggle Taggle Gypsy – The Pine Hill Haints
  • Gypsy Rover – Blarney Lads
  • Singing Bird – Sinead OConnor
  • Erin Go Bragh – Patrick Street
  • The Galway Girl – Steve Earl
  • The Rare Auld Times – Ronnie Drew