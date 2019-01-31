Psych-Out! 1/30/2019
The United States of America – The American Way Of Love – s/t
Funkadelic – Music For My Mother – s/t
Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs – Wooly Bully – Wooly Bully
Country Joe & The Fish – Section 43 – Electric Music For Mind & Body
Jack Rose – Kensington Blues – Kensington Blues
The Lemon Drops – I Live In The Springtime – Crystal Pure!
Sun City Girls – Cineraria Blue – 330,003 Crossdressers From Beyond The Rig Veda
The Chocolate Watchband – Are You Gonna Be There (At The Love-In) – No Way Out
The Cosmic Jokers – Kinder des Alls – Galactic Supermarket