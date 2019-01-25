Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 25th (“The (Library) Innovator’s Dilemma”) Episode 410

Friday, January 25, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

“One of the Bunch” by the Purple Gang

Interview with Professor Mike Filler (Georgia Tech)

File this set under HD53 .C49
“Hell’s Half Acre” by Beezus
“It’s Gonna Be Alright” by Gerry and the Pacemakers

Continued interview with Mike Filler

File this set under HM876 .H69
“Monkey See Monkey Do” by the Ascots
“The 3rd Time We Opened the Capsule” by Kitchens of Distinction
“Waiting for Something to Happen” by Veronica Falls

Continued interview with Mike Filler

File this set under BJ1611 .C7
“Success” by Iggy Pop
“Down in Flames” by the Dead Boys

“Anything Could Happen” by the Clean

