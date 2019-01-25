Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 25th (“The (Library) Innovator’s Dilemma”) Episode 410
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_410.mp3
“One of the Bunch” by the Purple Gang
Interview with Professor Mike Filler (Georgia Tech)
File this set under HD53 .C49
“Hell’s Half Acre” by Beezus
“It’s Gonna Be Alright” by Gerry and the Pacemakers
Continued interview with Mike Filler
File this set under HM876 .H69
“Monkey See Monkey Do” by the Ascots
“The 3rd Time We Opened the Capsule” by Kitchens of Distinction
“Waiting for Something to Happen” by Veronica Falls
Continued interview with Mike Filler
File this set under BJ1611 .C7
“Success” by Iggy Pop
“Down in Flames” by the Dead Boys
“Anything Could Happen” by the Clean
