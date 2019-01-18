Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 18th (“Man-Bats on the Media Landscape”) Episode 408
“I’m a Little Mixed Up” by Cosmo and the Counts
Interview with Elyse Eidman-Aadahl, Executive Director of the National Writing Project
File this set under P96.M4 M464
“Faux Text” by Drahla
“Tell Me Ain’t It the Truth” by J.J. Barnes
Continued interview with Elyse Eidman-Aadahl
File this set under QB582 .B7
“(I Saw) Batman (In the Launderette)” by the Shapes
“Release the Bats” by the Birthday Party
“Wee Funkie Little Bats” by John Phillips
Continued interview with Elyse Eidman-Aadahl
File this set under DK510.764 .H45
“Don’t Sing” by Prefab Sprout
“Utility” by Palm
“Don’t Be Fooled” by Heavenly
