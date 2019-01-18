Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 18th (“Man-Bats on the Media Landscape”) Episode 408

Friday, January 18, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_409.mp3

“I’m a Little Mixed Up” by Cosmo and the Counts

Interview with Elyse Eidman-Aadahl, Executive Director of the National Writing Project

File this set under P96.M4 M464
“Faux Text” by Drahla
“Tell Me Ain’t It the Truth” by J.J. Barnes

Continued interview with Elyse Eidman-Aadahl

File this set under QB582 .B7
“(I Saw) Batman (In the Launderette)” by the Shapes
“Release the Bats” by the Birthday Party
“Wee Funkie Little Bats” by John Phillips

Continued interview with Elyse Eidman-Aadahl

File this set under DK510.764 .H45
“Don’t Sing” by Prefab Sprout
“Utility” by Palm

“Don’t Be Fooled” by Heavenly

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on January 25th!

