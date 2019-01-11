Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, January 11th (“We Know Who We Are”) Episode 408
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_408.mp3
“Who Are You” by Ty Segall
Interview with Austina Jordan (University of North Georgia), Dani Wellemeyer (University of Missouri Kansas City), and Jess Williams (University of Missouri Kansas City)
File this set under Z682 .L537 2014
“Third Uncle” by Brian Eno
“Moth” by Lala Lala
Continued interview with Austina Jordan, Dani Wellemeyer, and Jess Williams
File this set under B29 .S455
“Question Mark” by Elliot Smith
“We Know The Way” from the Moana soundtrack
“My Better Self” by Tennis
Continued interview with Austina Jordan, Dani Wellemeyer, and Jess Williams
File this set under JC585 .B268
“O Valencia” by The Decemberists
“Freedom” by Jimi Hendrix
“You Don’t Know How It Feels,” by Tom Petty
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks on January 18th!
