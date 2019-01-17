Pantone 292 – January 17th 2019 <3

Thursday, January 17, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: jens lekman

heavenly – p.u.n.k. girl

the lucksmiths – the great dividing range (demo)

jens lekman – into eternity

little iva & her band – continental strut

sakura & her quests – my boy lollipop

look blue go purple – cactus cat

the 6ths – you can’t break a broken heart

language of flowers – if it’s not you

the ikettes – i’m blue (the gong gong song)

taffie lee – the trials of life can be lonely

the aislers set – chicago new york

the chantels – well, i told you

theoretical girl – i should have loved you more

sourpatch – gv