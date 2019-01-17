Pantone 292 – January 17th 2019 <3
pictured: jens lekman
heavenly – p.u.n.k. girl
the lucksmiths – the great dividing range (demo)
jens lekman – into eternity
little iva & her band – continental strut
sakura & her quests – my boy lollipop
look blue go purple – cactus cat
the 6ths – you can’t break a broken heart
language of flowers – if it’s not you
the ikettes – i’m blue (the gong gong song)
taffie lee – the trials of life can be lonely
the aislers set – chicago new york
the chantels – well, i told you
theoretical girl – i should have loved you more
sourpatch – gv