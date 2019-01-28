Mode 7 – 01/27/2019
|
The Sci-Fantasy Show
The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures – Infiltration of Hyrule Castle
Octopath Traveler – Sunshade, City of Pleasures
Tales of Berseria – Magilou’s Theme
Atelier Rorona ~Alchemist of Arland~ – Eat it with a Special Menu
Dragon Quest VII – Moving Through the Present
Rune Factory 4 – Sercerezo Hill
Undertale – Megalovania
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Sunrise of Flutes
Final Fantasy IV – Battle with Golbeza’s Four Emperors
Mega Man 9 – Concrete Jungle
Shadowrun Hong Kong – Matrix Combat
Hyperdimension Neptunia V-II – Transformational Neon ~Electric Circuit~
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – Tower of Mist
Metroid Prime 3: Corruption – Crisis
Starcraft – Terran Theme 2
_iCEY_ – Icey
NieR: Automata – Copied City (Quiet – Vocals)
Iconoclasts – Under Siege
Mega Man Battle Network 6 – Break the Storm