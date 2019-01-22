Mode 7 – 01/20/2019
|
The First Remix Show of 2019
Touhou 7 ~ Perfect Cherry Blossom – Catch Us – T. Stebbins
League of Legends – POP/STARS (English Cover) – Adraina Figueroa feat. OR3O & Genuine
Dodi Doki Literature Club- Doki Doki Literature Club! – Video Game Remixes
Touhou 13 ~ Ten Desires – Futatsuiwa from Sado (Retro Remix) – Linkstarzelda
Monster Hunter Freedom 2- Tyrant of Hellfire (Intense Symphonic Metal Cover) – FalKKonE
Persona 3 – Mass Destruction – Tsuko G.
BanG Dream Girls Band Party – Life Will Change (Poppin’ Party Version)
Cytus – Rain of Fire (Franz List’s La Campanella)
Rock’N’Roll Racing – Bad to the Bone
Super Smash Bros Ultimate – City Trial (New Remix)
BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma – Thin Red Line 2
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Gourmet Race
Deltarune x Undertale – REVOLVANIA – RetroSpecter
Jet Set Radio x Sonic – Running the Bassline – BotanicSage
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain x Love Live School Idol Festival – Nuclear Halation – SiivaGunner
Nintendo Switch Medley – Switch it Up! – Triple-Q
Splatoon x Mario Sunshine – Splatshine – Nathanael Platier