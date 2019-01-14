Mode 7 – 01/13/2019
The Best of 2018 Show
Iconoclasts – Indoctrination
Into the Breach – Rusting Hulks
Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Squad E Moves On
Atelier Lydie & Suelle – Twin Birds Flying through the Wilderness
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Farmer and the Fox
The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion – March of the Mauraders
Moonlighter – Dancing Fire
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle – Spirited Girl
Fighting EX Layer – Garuda Cave (Lava)
Next Up Hero – Heroisms
Octopath Traveler – Olberic, the Warrior
Dead Cells – The Watcher
Death’s Gambit – Thalamus
My Hero Academia: One’s Justice – Main Menu
Cross Code – Fierce Battle
Super Mario Party – What Racket
Deltarune – Gallery
Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Gang-Plank Galleon
GRIS – Mae