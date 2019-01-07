Mode 7 – 01/06/2019
|
The Colors Show
Sonic Colors – Reach for the Stars
Runbow – bedknobs And Glowsticks
Dragon Essence – Color My World – Opening Movie Theme
Nihilumbra – Ash Desert
BLUE REFLECTION – BLUE REFLECTION
Nights of Azure – Lady Crimson
Azure Striker Gunvolt – Beyond the Blue
BlazBlue Continuum Shift – Blue-Bloom
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Red Like Roses
Touhou 6 ~ Embodiment of Scarlet Devil – Crimson Belvedere ~ Eastern Dream…
Red Dead Redemption 2 – The Disaster
Red Steel – Welcome to Japan
Metal Gear Solid – Gray Fox’s Dead
eXceed 3rd – JADE PENETRATE-BLACK PACKAGE – White Beelzebub
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Under the Black Flag
Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart – Sim Noire Theme
Megaman Battle Network 3 – Maze of Wilderness
Sonic and the Black Knight – Blacksmith
LA Noire – Main Theme