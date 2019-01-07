Mode 7 – 01/06/2019

Sunday, January 6, 2019

The Colors Show


Originally supposed to be games with all sorts of colors in the titles, but some colors seem to be much more popular than others.
The Playlist!

Sonic Colors – Reach for the Stars
Runbow – bedknobs And Glowsticks
Dragon Essence – Color My World – Opening Movie Theme
Nihilumbra – Ash Desert
BLUE REFLECTION – BLUE REFLECTION

Nights of Azure – Lady Crimson
Azure Striker Gunvolt – Beyond the Blue
BlazBlue Continuum Shift – Blue-Bloom
RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Red Like Roses
Touhou 6 ~ Embodiment of Scarlet Devil – Crimson Belvedere ~ Eastern Dream…

Red Dead Redemption 2 – The Disaster
Red Steel – Welcome to Japan
Metal Gear Solid – Gray Fox’s Dead
eXceed 3rd – JADE PENETRATE-BLACK PACKAGE – White Beelzebub

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Under the Black Flag
Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart – Sim Noire Theme
Megaman Battle Network 3 – Maze of Wilderness
Sonic and the Black Knight – Blacksmith
LA Noire – Main Theme