Girl Rock – January 22, 2019
Chong the Nomad – “Ghosts in the Shower”
SOPHIE – “Faceshopping”
Katie Dey – “Only to Trip and Fall Down Again”
Grimes, HANA – “We Appreciate Power”
Avalon – “Downhill Together”
Coco & Clair Clair, Slug Christ – “The Love Song”
Angel Olsen – “Give It Up”
Lunar Vacation – “The Basement”
Honeyblood – “Babes Never Die”
Lala Lala – “Destroyer”
Laura Sauvage – “Everything Is in Everything”
Girlpool – “Where You Sink”
Snail Mail – “Pristine”
Hinds – “To The Morning Light”
The Japanese House – “Lilo”
Goat Girl – “Throw Me a Bone”