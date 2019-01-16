Girl Rock – January 15, 2019

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Caroline Kim

Cherry Glazerr – Wasted Nun
The Aquadolls – Troubled Valentine
Peach Kelli Pop – Hello Kitty Knife

gobbinjr – november 163
Mitski -Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
Mattiel – Follow My Name

SOAK – Knock Me Off My Feet
Jay Som – Rush
Mahalia – I Wish I Missed My Ex
Empress Of – When I’m With Him

Let’s Eat Grandma – It’s Not Just Me
Broadcast – Michael A Grammar
VÉRITÉ – Echo

Precious Kid – Jaded
Vendredi sur Mer – Larme À Gauche
Amber Mark – Lose My Cool

Hannah Diamond – Hi