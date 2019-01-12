Friday Night Fish Fry 1/11/2019

Friday, January 11, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Screamin’ and Cryin’
  • —–
  • ZZ Top – Fool For Your Stockings
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Scratch My Back
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Movin’ and Groovin’
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and The Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • Duwayne Burnside – Gotta’ Pretty Woman
  • The Who – Young Man Blues
  • —–
  • Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
  • Sunny Boy Williamson – From The Bottom
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Ain’t It a Shame
  • —–
  • Walter Roland – School-Boy Blues
  • Robert Jr. Lockwood – Little Queen of Spades
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Anything Just For You
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Moanin For Molases
  • The Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • Cazanovas – Nervous Condition
  • —–
  • Precious Bryant – Precious Staggerin’ Blues
  • Eddie Tigner – Slippin’ In
  • Mudcat – The Mess Is On
  • —–
  • James Cotton Blues Band – The Coach’s Better Days
  • Billy Boy Arnold Band – I Left My Happy Home
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Goin’ Down Slow
  • —–
  • Dave Van Ronk – Cocaine Blues
  • Johnny Shines – Dynaflow Blues
  • Sam Chatmon – Baby Please Come Back To Me