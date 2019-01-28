Circadian Rhythms 1.27.19
Tracklist:
Heart of Medina – Darkhouse Family
Prayer – D’Angelo and the Vanguard
You and Me (ft. Rose Gold) – Terrace Martin Presents the Pollyseeds
Ray Gun (Instrumental) – BadbadNotGood
I Really Don’t Care – Bilal
No Time for Small Talk – Bluestaeb
South Dakota – Tabby
Detective Office – Jaeden Camstra
60 Degrees – Jinsang
Got Muscle (feat. Peewee Longway) – GoldLink
Tiiied (feat. 6LACK & Ella Mai) – JID
Pretty Boys – Kasai
November – Tyler, the Creator
Provider – Frank Ocean
High (feat. Elton John) – Young Thug
The Fifth Monk – Makaya McCraven