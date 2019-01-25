54-46 01/24/2019
Feelin’ Irie! (A DJ Briggy Version) – Israel Vibration
Big Bad Bully – Black Uhuru
Skylarking / A Better Version – Horace Andy
Tricks – Dub Syndicate (w/ Cornell Campbell)
Production Something – Culture (Feat. Grandpa Culture)
Night Boat to Cairo – Madness
Sugar & Stress – The English Beat
Only Funkin’ – Bad Manners
Feelings Right – The Loafers
Marcus Garvey (by request) – Burning Spear
I Shot the Sheriff (by request) – The Wailers
Dennis Bovell and the Dub Band – Lovers Rock
Feel Like Jumping – Marcia Griffiths
Blood Money – 10 Ft. Ganja Plant