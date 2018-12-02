The Desoto Hour 12/1/2018

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

The weather outside sure is frightful!

Billie Holiday

    “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”

Benny Goodman

    “In a Mist”
    “Margie”
    “You Go to My Head”
    “You’re Driving Me Crazy”
    “Lullaby in Rhythm”
    “Bumble Bee Stomp”

Vince Guaraldi

    “Skating”

Art Tatum

    “Tiger Rag”

Teddy Wilson

    “Liza (All the Clouds’ll Roll Away)”

A. Ammons & M. L. Lewis

    “Boggie Woogie Prayer”

Mary Lou Williams

    “Little Joe From Chicago”

Clarence Profit

    “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was”

Mel Powell

    “For Miss Black”

Count Basie

    “Way Back Blues”

Duke Ellington

    “Yearning for Love”
    “Waltz of the Flowers”