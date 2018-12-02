The Desoto Hour 12/1/2018
The weather outside sure is frightful!
Billie Holiday
- “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”
Benny Goodman
- “In a Mist”
“Margie”
“You Go to My Head”
“You’re Driving Me Crazy”
“Lullaby in Rhythm”
“Bumble Bee Stomp”
Vince Guaraldi
- “Skating”
Art Tatum
- “Tiger Rag”
Teddy Wilson
- “Liza (All the Clouds’ll Roll Away)”
A. Ammons & M. L. Lewis
- “Boggie Woogie Prayer”
Mary Lou Williams
- “Little Joe From Chicago”
Clarence Profit
- “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was”
Mel Powell
- “For Miss Black”
Count Basie
- “Way Back Blues”
Duke Ellington
- “Yearning for Love”
“Waltz of the Flowers”