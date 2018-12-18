Sub Saharan Vibes — December 17, 2018

Monday, December 17, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Sub-Saharan Vibes by DJ Uche
  1. Fatoumata Diawara  —  Kélé
  2. Zine Milh  —  Sublime Beauty
  3. Mamadou Kelly  —  Goué Ini Bongossé
  4. The Divine Healer’s Church: Nima Assembly — Onyame Ba
  5. Leonard Chiyangwa  —  Wanpunza Musha
  6. Tarika  —  Ankoay
  7. Serena Bata  —  Yegwe Munange
  8. Vusi Mahlasela  —  Kuyobanjani Na?
  9. Tobbo Eitel – Ja Bane
  10. Boubacar Traore  —  Sénékéla
  11. Tama  —  Koko
  12. Manu Dibango  —  Echos Beti

Hey Folks what are you favorite African Christmas songs? I am doing a random poll in case I prerecord the Christmas Eve show. Let me know at vibes@wrek.org. I will not respond. Thanks.

Uche