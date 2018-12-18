Sub Saharan Vibes — December 17, 2018
- Fatoumata Diawara — Kélé
- Zine Milh — Sublime Beauty
- Mamadou Kelly — Goué Ini Bongossé
- The Divine Healer’s Church: Nima Assembly — Onyame Ba
- Leonard Chiyangwa — Wanpunza Musha
- Tarika — Ankoay
- Serena Bata — Yegwe Munange
- Vusi Mahlasela — Kuyobanjani Na?
- Tobbo Eitel – Ja Bane
- Boubacar Traore — Sénékéla
- Tama — Koko
- Manu Dibango — Echos Beti
Hey Folks what are you favorite African Christmas songs? I am doing a random poll in case I prerecord the Christmas Eve show. Let me know at vibes@wrek.org. I will not respond. Thanks.
Uche