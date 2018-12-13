sounds of saturn 34 – best of 2018 | december 12th 2018

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Sounds of Saturn Top 5 of 2018

#5

  • Grant: Shamana – Optane
  • Sumter: Skee Mask – Soundboy Ext.

#4

  • Grant: Why? 왜? – Mid-Air Thief
  • Sumter: Sofheso – 0111

#3

  • Grant: Tim Hecker – In mother earth phase
  • Sumter: Julia Holter – In Gardens’ Muteness

#2

  • Grant: Earl Sweatshirt – Riot!
  • Sumter: Binker and Moses – Mishkaku’s Tale

#1

  • Grant: Autechre – xflood
  • Sumter: Autechre – 32a_reflected

