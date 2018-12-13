sounds of saturn 34 – best of 2018 | december 12th 2018
Sounds of Saturn Top 5 of 2018
#5
- Grant: Shamana – Optane
- Sumter: Skee Mask – Soundboy Ext.
#4
- Grant: Why? 왜? – Mid-Air Thief
- Sumter: Sofheso – 0111
#3
- Grant: Tim Hecker – In mother earth phase
- Sumter: Julia Holter – In Gardens’ Muteness
#2
- Grant: Earl Sweatshirt – Riot!
- Sumter: Binker and Moses – Mishkaku’s Tale
#1
- Grant: Autechre – xflood
- Sumter: Autechre – 32a_reflected
_____________________________________________________________________æ