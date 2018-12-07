Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 7th (“Skynet Fail: AI in Libraries”) Episode 405

Friday, December 7, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_405.mp3

“My Computer” by Prince

Interview with Edmond Chow, Georgia Tech School of Computational Science and Engineering

File this set under Q335 .A78582
“Death to Los Campesinos” by Los Campesinos
“Transmitters” by Sauna Youth

Continued interview with Edmond Chow

File this set under TK7820 .B63
“Like Humans Do” by David Byrne
“The Life Machine” by Tubeway Army

Continued interview with Edmond Chow

File this set under QA76.9 .C66 G46
“The Big Setup” by the Mad Scene
“Lone Bell” by Mount Eerie

“Was that the Human Thing to Do?” by the Boswell Sisters

