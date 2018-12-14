Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 14th (“The Frontiers of Privacy”) Episode 406
“California Sun” by the Rivieras
Interview with Lee Tien (Electronic Frontier Foundation)
File this set under HF5415.32 .H69
“Happy Shopper” by the Wolfhounds
“Moldy Canoli” by Playboy Manbaby
Continued interview with Lee Tien
File this set under JC591 .S44
“Living My Life” by Deerhunter
“I’m Talking To You” by the Maps
Continued interview with Lee Tien
File this set under F866 .C165
“California Finally” by La Luz
“Sunshine (Come on Lady)” by Josh Rouse
“California Soul” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
“On the Frontier” by Renaissance
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “LITSmas 2018” on December 21st!
