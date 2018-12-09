Mode 7 – 12/09/2018
|
The Umbrella Show
Super Princess Peach – Bowser’s Villa 1
A Hat in Time – You are Now Legally a Bird
Skullgirls – Royal Canopy Waltz
Cuphead – Dramatic Fanatic
Touhou 12 ~ Undefined Fantastic Object – Beware the Umbrella Left There Forever
Touhou 7 ~ Perfect Cherry Blossom – Necrofantasia
BlazBlue Calamity Trigger – Queen of Roses
Bravely Default – Baby Bird
Deltarune – The World Revolving
Senran Kagura Estival Versus – I’ll Make Sure to Protect You!
Samurai Shodown 3 – Smell the Breeze
Holy Umbrella – The Sacred Umbrellas
Waku Waku 7 – Dream Waltz
Parasoul Stars – Rainbow World
Eternal Sonata – Leap the Precipice
CrossCode – Title
Soul Calibur III – Ephemeral Dream
Ranma 1/2: Chonai Gekitou Hen – Ryouga Hibiki
Pheonix Wright: Ace Attourney: Trials and Tribulations – Distant Traces of Beauty
Trillion: God of Destruction – Noble Eyes