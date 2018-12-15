Friday Night Fish Fry 12/14/2018

Friday, December 14, 2018 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Eric Clapton – Worried Life Blues
  • —–
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Shake It For Me
  • Buddy Guy ft. Tracy Chapman – Ain’t No Sunshine
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Someday Baby
  • —–
  • ZZ Top – Brown Sugar
  • Louisiana Red – Red’s Hobo Blues
  • Townes Van Zandt – Snake Mountain Blues
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – Living in My Neighborhood
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Trapped
  • Koko Taylor – The Eyes Don’t Lie
  • —–
  • Ana Popovic – Statesboro Blues
  • Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
  • Joe Bonamassa – You Upset Me Baby
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – All Your Love (I Miss Loving)
  • Georgia Healers – Low Down Woman
  • The Breeze Kings – Casanova Man
  • —–
  • Mudcat – Free Music
  • Joe McGuinness – Sinner’s Blues
  • Delta Moon – Let Tomorrow Be
  • —–
  • Jimmy Reed – Big Boss Man
  • Little Milton – That’s What Love Will Make You Do
  • Big Joe Turner – The Chill is On
  • —–
  • Nancy Wilson – West Coast Blues
  • —–
  • John Lee Hooker – Blues for Christmas
  • John Fahey – Go I Will Send Thee
  • Willie Nelson – O Little Town of Bethlehem / Christmas Blues

