54-46 Playlist 12/27/2018
Phillis Dillon – You Are Like Heaven To Me
Dr. Israel – Counting Out Stones
Peter Tosh – I Am That I Am
10 Ft. Ganja Plant – Your Voice
Sly Dunbar – Africa Dub
Winston Jarrett and the Righteous Flames – Satisfy My Soul
Burning Spear – Peace
Augustus Pablo – Heartical Chart
Black Uhuru – Rent Man
Gregory Isaacs – Men of Temptation
Monty Morris – Beautiful Garden
Skatatlites – Simmer Down (feat. Bob Marley and the Wailers)
Lord Creator – Don’t Stay Out Late
The Porkers – Chemical Imbalance
Reel Big Fish – Auld Lang Syne