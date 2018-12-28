54-46 Playlist 12/27/2018

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Ben Templin


Phillis Dillon – You Are Like Heaven To Me
Dr. Israel – Counting Out Stones
Peter Tosh – I Am That I Am
10 Ft. Ganja Plant – Your Voice

Sly Dunbar – Africa Dub
Winston Jarrett and the Righteous Flames – Satisfy My Soul
Burning Spear – Peace

Augustus Pablo – Heartical Chart
Black Uhuru – Rent Man
Gregory Isaacs – Men of Temptation

Monty Morris – Beautiful Garden
Skatatlites – Simmer Down (feat. Bob Marley and the Wailers)
Lord Creator – Don’t Stay Out Late
The Porkers – Chemical Imbalance

Reel Big Fish – Auld Lang Syne