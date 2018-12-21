54-46 Playlist 12/20/2018 (Holiday Edition)
The Mighty Diamonds – Frosty the Snowman
The Joe Gibbs Family of Artists – Winter Wonderland (feat. Beres Hammond)
Carlton Livingston – Cold Winter
FunkeyMonkeys – Hanukkah O Hanukkah
Carlene Davis & Trinity- Santa Clause (Do You Ever Come to the Ghetto)
Yellowman – Breadfruit Roasting On an Open Fire
Nikesha – Ghee Whizz
Barrington Levy & Trinity – Flash Your Dread (Version)
Culture – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
John Holt – White Christmas
Jacob Miller – Silver Bells (feat. Ray I, Inner Circle)
The Selecter – Skank ‘Til Christmas
Ska Santas – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Suggs – Sleigh Ride
The Toasters – Rudy Christmas A Jail
Happy Skalidays! Love, 54-46