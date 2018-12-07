54-46 Playlist 12/06/2018
The Bakesys – Your 10ft Smile
Cornell Campbell – Make Hay
Laurel Aitken – Mad About You
The Specials – Enjoy Yourself
Dubbest – One Thing
Stick Figure – Smoke Stack
Third World – Prisoner in the Street
Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers- Look Who’s Dancing
Dawn Penn – No No No
Dennis Brown – High Grade Morning (feat. Protoje)
Yabby You – Steppin’ High feat. Tommy McCook
Linval Thompson – Everybody Needs Money
Lord Tanamo – Shame and Scandal (In the Family) –by request
Dub Syndicate – Breath of Fresh Air