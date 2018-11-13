slow riot 11/12/18: don’t take advice from anyone, yourself, you’re self, don’t do not don t think a thingle unthought idea
corea — cuando el mar pierde las conchas
corea — la muerte fosiliza el recuerdo, el grito cristaliza la agonia
corea — ofelia
corea — eterno en la garganta del tormento
corea — interrupciones
carl stone — shing kee
szun waves — temple
alice shields — study for voice and tape
asaf zeki yuksel — democracy lessons
hood — houses tilting towards the sea
rm74 / rlw — sack im fegefeur
pole — stadt
sigillum s — mouthwatering god corporation
sigillum s — flesh collapsing in waves
obake — appeasing the apparition
lebowski — animali nella notte
shellac — dude incredible