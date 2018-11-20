Shillelagh Law – November 19, 2018

Monday, November 19, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • One More Day Above the Roses – Gaelic Storm
  • Jackets Green – Liam Donnelly
  • Rantin Rovin Robin – Hugh Morrison
  • Barney Hare – Brendan Moriarty
  • Go To Sea No More – Dubliners
  • Far Away Bhoys – Wild Colonial Bhoys
  • The Little Drummer Girl – Karan Casey
  • Ta Mo Chleamhnas Deanta – Van Morrison and the Chieftains
  • Star of the County Down – Van Morrison and the Chieftains
  • Mo Bhuachill Dubh Dhonn – Nuala Kennery, Alison Kinnaird, Christine Primrose, Battlefield Band
  • The Dying Rebel – Wolfe Tones
  • The Minstrel Boy – The Merry Ploughboys
  • Molly Malone – Burl Ives
  • Will Ye Go Lassie – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Opening Medley: Brian Boru’s March/Nine Points of Roguery/The Magpie – The Chieftains