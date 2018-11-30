Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 30th (“Community-Driven Archives”) Episode 404

“Little Boxes (In the Archive)”
“Family” by Fatima

Interview with Chaitra Powell (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill)

File this set under CS21 .R6
“My Family” by Joan Armatrading
“Half Gifts by the Cocteau Twins

Continued interview with Chaitra Powell

File this set under BD336 .T46
“Flying in the Wind” by Phoniks and Raashan Ahmad
“Back Porch” by the Presidents of the USA

Continued interview with Chaitra Powell

File this set under PS3608 .A7229 F36
“Heirloom” by Sufjan Stevens
“Nont for Sale” by Sudan Archives

“You’ll Lose a Good Thing” by Barbara Lynn

