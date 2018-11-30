Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 30th (“Community-Driven Archives”) Episode 404
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_404.mp3
“Little Boxes (In the Archive)”
“Family” by Fatima
Interview with Chaitra Powell (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill)
File this set under CS21 .R6
“My Family” by Joan Armatrading
“Half Gifts by the Cocteau Twins
Continued interview with Chaitra Powell
File this set under BD336 .T46
“Flying in the Wind” by Phoniks and Raashan Ahmad
“Back Porch” by the Presidents of the USA
Continued interview with Chaitra Powell
File this set under PS3608 .A7229 F36
“Heirloom” by Sufjan Stevens
“Nont for Sale” by Sudan Archives
“You’ll Lose a Good Thing” by Barbara Lynn
