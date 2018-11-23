Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 23rd (“The White Glove Show”) Episode 093
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/ENCORE_LITS_Episode_093.mp3
“Push The Hand” by Toadies
Interview with Ryan Speer (ex-Georgia Tech)
File this set under Z701.4
“Handle With Care” by Jenny Lewis with The Watson Twins
“Palm of Your Hand” by CAKE
“Self Preservation” by AM
Continued interview with Ryan Speer
File this set under TA418.74
“We Can’t Handle It” by The Art Museums
“Dissolve” by Elvis Costello
Continued interview with Ryan Speer
File this set under RA424
“Keep It Clean” by Camera Obscura
“Dirty Fingernails” by Modest Mouse
“Keep Your Hands Off Her” by The Black Keys
“White Gloves Come Off” by Robert Pollard
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks with more archivist shenanigans on November 3oth!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/