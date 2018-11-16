Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 16th (“Literature as Information”) Episode 403

Friday, November 16, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_403.mp3

Clip from Library 20/20
“The Information” by Beck

Interview with Dr. Brad Rittenhouse (Georgia Tech)

File this set under AZ105 .U64
“Moby Dick” by Gurr
“Dying is Fine” by Ra Ra Riot

Continued interview with Dr. Brad Rittenhouse

File this set under PS3201
“Moby Dick” by Shubiak
“Over the Falls” by Primus

Continued interview with Dr. Brad Rittenhouse

File this set under PZ3.M498
“Moby Dick” by Flyin’ Lion
“Subbacultcha ” by the Pixies
“Two and Two Made Five” by Ned’s Atomic Dustbin

“Moby Dick” by the Brass Buttons

