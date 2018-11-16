Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, November 16th (“Literature as Information”) Episode 403
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_403.mp3
Clip from Library 20/20
“The Information” by Beck
Interview with Dr. Brad Rittenhouse (Georgia Tech)
File this set under AZ105 .U64
“Moby Dick” by Gurr
“Dying is Fine” by Ra Ra Riot
Continued interview with Dr. Brad Rittenhouse
File this set under PS3201
“Moby Dick” by Shubiak
“Over the Falls” by Primus
Continued interview with Dr. Brad Rittenhouse
File this set under PZ3.M498
“Moby Dick” by Flyin’ Lion
“Subbacultcha ” by the Pixies
“Two and Two Made Five” by Ned’s Atomic Dustbin
“Moby Dick” by the Brass Buttons
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, an encore of “The White Glove Show,” on November 23rd!
Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or at http://lostinthestacks.libsyn.com/