Pantone 292 – November 28th 2018 <3

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: stephin merritt of the 6ths

lassie singers – mein freund hat mit mir schluss gemacht

the goon sax – till the end

the just joans – has anyone seen my boy?

lou christie – lightning strikes

the brunettes – talk to jesus

the pearlfishers – every day i read your stars

marvin gaye and kim weston – it takes two

the ronettes – when i saw you

lucie,too – siesta

the school – never thought i’d see the day

belle & sebastian – meat and potatoes

dionne warwick – you’ll never get to heaven if you break my heart

france gall – les sucettes

grrrl gang – love song

the housemartins – the people who grinned themselves to death

the magick heads – light of the night

patsy cline – crazy

the go-betweens – right here

the 6ths – you you you you you

wildhoney – naive castle