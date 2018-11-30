Pantone 292 – November 28th 2018 <3
pictured: stephin merritt of the 6ths
lassie singers – mein freund hat mit mir schluss gemacht
the goon sax – till the end
the just joans – has anyone seen my boy?
lou christie – lightning strikes
the brunettes – talk to jesus
the pearlfishers – every day i read your stars
marvin gaye and kim weston – it takes two
the ronettes – when i saw you
lucie,too – siesta
the school – never thought i’d see the day
belle & sebastian – meat and potatoes
dionne warwick – you’ll never get to heaven if you break my heart
france gall – les sucettes
grrrl gang – love song
the housemartins – the people who grinned themselves to death
the magick heads – light of the night
patsy cline – crazy
the go-betweens – right here
the 6ths – you you you you you
wildhoney – naive castle