Mode 7 – 11/25/2018
The Past and Present show
Dragon Warrior – Dragon Lord Theme
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Battle Theme
Lethal League – Flat Attack
Lethal League Blaze – D Fast
Steins;Gate – GATE OF STEINER
Steins;Gate 0 – Logical
BlazBlue Calamity Trigger – Blue Beating
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle – Concilliation
Atelier Marie ~ The Alchemist of Salburg – About Those Nagging Strange Habits
Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~ The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings – Sunflower -Part 3-
Final Fantasy – Dungeon
Final Fantasy XV – A World Unwaking
Drakengard – Growing Wings
NieR: Automata – Copied City (Dynamic – Vocals)
Homestuck – Hate You
Deltarune – Darkness Falls
Undertale – Fallen Down (Reprise)
Overwatch – Summer Games 2017 Theme
Battleborn – H3NCHM4N