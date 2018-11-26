Mode 7 – 11/25/2018

Monday, November 26, 2018 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Past and Present show


Music from the origins of series, and with some of their most current iterations.
Dragon Warrior – Dragon Lord Theme
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Battle Theme
Lethal League – Flat Attack
Lethal League Blaze – D Fast

Steins;Gate – GATE OF STEINER
Steins;Gate 0 – Logical
BlazBlue Calamity Trigger – Blue Beating
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle – Concilliation
Atelier Marie ~ The Alchemist of Salburg – About Those Nagging Strange Habits

Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~ The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings – Sunflower -Part 3-
Final Fantasy – Dungeon
Final Fantasy XV – A World Unwaking
Drakengard – Growing Wings
NieR: Automata – Copied City (Dynamic – Vocals)

Homestuck – Hate You
Deltarune – Darkness Falls
Undertale – Fallen Down (Reprise)
Overwatch – Summer Games 2017 Theme
Battleborn – H3NCHM4N