Mode 7 – 11/18/2018
The Thankfulness show
BlazBlue Chrono Phantasma – Oriental Flower II
League of Legends – Vi, the Piltover Enforcer
Bravely Default – Fighting to the End
Mega Man Battle Network 5 – Castle of NINJA!
Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire – Battle! Lorekeeper Zinnia
Touhou 13 ~ Ten Desires – Futatsuiwa from Sado
100% Orange Juice – Kiriko’s Theme
Deltarune – Rude Buster
Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones – Lyon (Organ Arrangement)
Cave Story – Plantation
Nitroplus Blasterz -Heroines Infinite Duel- – Saber’s Theme
Super Smash Bros 4 – King Dedede’s Theme Ver. 2
Chaos Code – Paramet
Cytus 2 – Keep it up
Lethal League Blaze – Killa Swing
Dead Cells – The Black Bridge
Hot Shots Golf Fore! – Mt. Sakura C.C. (Fall/Winter)