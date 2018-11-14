Girl Rock – November 13, 2018

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Alexandra Levine

Hinds – The Club

Soccer Mommy – Scorpio Rising
Beach Bunny – Sports
Adult Mom – Be Your Own 3am
Cyn – Only With You

P.s. Eliot – Incoherent Love Songs
SATICA – Honey Whiskey
Sjowgren – Better Off
Speedy Ortiz – Alone with Girls

The Regrettes – California Friends
CBMC – Real Slow
I Tried to Run Away When I Was 6 (But Got Too Scared to Cross the Street) – What the Heck
Japanese Breakfast – Boyish

Cyberbully Mom Club – Drunk Text Romance
Cayetana – Hot Dad Calendar
Chastity Belt – Different Now
Elohim – Hallucinating
Fear of Men – Green Sea

Girlpool – Cut Your Bangs