Circadian Rhythms 11.25.2018
Tracklist:
1. Where Are Your Branches (Where Is Your Fruit) – Oscar Jerome
2. High Noon – Peter Kruder, Richard Dorfmeister
3. Rubberband of Life – Miles Davis, Ledisi
4. Shame – Summer Walker
5. The Newbies Lift Off – Makaya McCraven feat Ashley Henry
6. Alive – Marcus Strickland
7. Swept Away – The Roots, Cassandra Wilson
8. Blue Skies – Blue Lab Beats, Ashley Henry, Piers Hayne
9. He comes – De La Soul feat Ghostface Killer
10.Measurements – James Blake
11. Josephine – The Fisherman Abides
12.When You Watch Me – Poppy Ajudha
13.Papas Fritas – Nick Hakim
14.I wanna talk about you – Ryo Fukui