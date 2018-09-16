The Desoto Hour 9/15/2018
The most cash money show on the air!
Tommy Dorsey
- “Strangers in the Dark”
“Beale Street Blues”
“Is This Gonna Be My Lucky Number”
“If You Ever Should Leave”
“Who’ll Be the One This Summer”
“Don’t Ever Change”
“Our Love Was Meant to Be”
“Posin'”
Lee Wiley & Bobby Hackett
- “Street of Dreams”
Louis Armstrong
- “Mack the Knife”
Billie Holiday & Mal Waldron
- “Fine and Mellow”
Jimmy Rushing
- “Russian Lullaby”
Sara Vaughan & George Treadwell
- “Mean to Me”
Johnny Mathis
- “Easy to Love”
Benny Goodman
- “When Buddha Smiles”
“It’s Been So Long”
“Stompin’ at the Savoy”