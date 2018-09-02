The Desoto Hour 9/1/2018

Saturday, September 1, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, The Desoto Hour by Joshua Bowling

Image result for benny goodman

All the cats join in!

Dave Brubeck

    “Take Five”

Benny Goodman

    “Sent for You Yesterday (And Here You Come Today)”
    “Estrellita (Little Star)”
    “A Home in the Clouds”
    “Opus 3/4”
    “Show Your Linen Miss Richardson”
    “The Lady’s in Love With You”
    “Kingdom of Swing”
    “Rose of Washington Square”

Glenn Miller

    “This Time the Dream’s on Me”
    “Dreamsville, Ohio”
    “Papa Niccolini (The Happy Cobbler)”
    “Jingle Bells”
    “This Is No Laughing Matter”
    “Humpty Dumpty Heart”
    “Everything I Love”
    “A String of Pearls”

Kai Winding

    “I’m Shooting High”