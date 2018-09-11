slow riot 9/10/2018 — audio-visual expiration

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 | Posted in Slow Riot by Matthew Ritch

neurosis – to the wind

tarantula hawk – untitled ii

crash worship – awake

crash worship – discordia

crash worship – flow

jeremy cousins – aloha

9999999999999999999999999999999999999999

have a nice life – earthmover

duster – earth moon transit

black wing – my body betrayed me

drop nineteens – angel puce

mary – the spiral

bark psychosis – absent friend

6666666666666666666666666666666666666666

people for audio – and this will be our homecoming

him – a verdict of science