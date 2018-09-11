slow riot 9/10/2018 — audio-visual expiration
neurosis – to the wind
tarantula hawk – untitled ii
crash worship – awake
crash worship – discordia
crash worship – flow
jeremy cousins – aloha
9999999999999999999999999999999999999999
have a nice life – earthmover
duster – earth moon transit
black wing – my body betrayed me
drop nineteens – angel puce
mary – the spiral
bark psychosis – absent friend
6666666666666666666666666666666666666666
people for audio – and this will be our homecoming
him – a verdict of science