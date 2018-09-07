Shillelagh Law – September 6, 2018

Thursday, September 6, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • The Night Cap/ The Frost is All Over – Frankie Gavin
  • Sound the Pibroch – Murder the Stout
  • Banks of Sicily -Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Leaving of Liverpool – Gaelic Storm
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Irish Descendents
  • Loch Lomond – Runrig
  • Where e’re you go – Gaelic Storm
  • Ae Fond Kiss – Karan Casey
  • Farewell to Nova Scotia – Tommy Makem
  • Leave Her Johnny – Dublin Gulch
  • Botany Bay – Irish Rovers
  • Traveling Song – The Willis Clan
  • Lowlands of Holland – Shillelagh Law
  • The Curra Road – Karan Casey
  • The Parting Glass – Liam Clancy
  • Bonus: I Need Love – Luka Bloom