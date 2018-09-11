Shillelagh Law – September 10, 2018

Monday, September 10, 2018 | Posted in Playlists, Shillelagh Law by JJ O'Brien
  • The Rock Reel | The Morning Dew | Reeling on the Floor – Liz Carroll
  • Rising of the Moon – Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem
  • Captain Glenn – John Doyle
  • Mountain Dew – Pogues
  • Rocky Road to Dublin – Waxies Dargle
  • Foggy Dew – Murder the Stout
  • Whup Jamboree – Firkin
  • Alligator Arms – Gaelic Storm
  • Waxies Dargle – Marc Gunn
  • Saddle Tramp – Teada
  • Eamonn an Chnoic – Lasairfhiona
  • The Rocks of Bawn – Arcady
  • The Wind that Shakes the Barley – Solas
  • Red Haired Mary – Dervish
  • Lullaby of London – Socks in the Frying Pan
  • True Lover’s Lament – Jamie Laval