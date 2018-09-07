Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 7th (“Where Are We Going?”) Episode 394
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_394.mp3
“Where Are We Going” by Marvin Gaye
File this set under Z699 .L5
“When You’re Gone You’re Gone” by Amy Ray
“Let’s Go Home” by Best Coast
File this set under HF5541.T4 T455
“Lament” by King Crimson
“Pretty babies” by Karen Elson
File this set under T49.5 .V3313
“Complicated” by the Lids
“Rock and Roll” (live) by Lou Reed
“Hope for the Future” by Getto Kitty
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, "Citizen Science: Fossil Lab" on Friday, September 14th!
