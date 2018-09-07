Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 7th (“Where Are We Going?”) Episode 394

Friday, September 7, 2018 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

“Where Are We Going” by Marvin Gaye

File this set under Z699 .L5
“When You’re Gone You’re Gone” by Amy Ray
“Let’s Go Home” by Best Coast

File this set under HF5541.T4 T455
“Lament” by King Crimson
“Pretty babies” by Karen Elson

File this set under T49.5 .V3313
“Complicated” by the Lids
“Rock and Roll” (live) by Lou Reed

“Hope for the Future” by Getto Kitty

