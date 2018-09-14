Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 14th (“Citizen Science in the Fossil Lab”) Episode 395
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_395.mp3
Interview with Dr Jenny McGuire, Georgia Tech professor and head of the Spatial Ecology and Paleontology Lab
“Ruqia” by James Heather
File this set under GB601 .W34
“Dark Cave” by the Scenics
“Mammoth Cave” by Team Callahan
Continued interview with Dr McGuire
File this set under QE881 .K82
“Archaeologists” by Wintersleep
“Don’t Deconstruct” by Rilo Kiley
Continued interview with Dr McGuire
File this set under QH541.15.M64 S73
“Boulders Love over Layers of Rock” by Le Butcherettes
“The Hole” by Townes Van Zandt
