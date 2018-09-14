Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 14th (“Citizen Science in the Fossil Lab”) Episode 395

Friday, September 14, 2018 | Posted in Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_395.mp3

Interview with Dr Jenny McGuire, Georgia Tech professor and head of the Spatial Ecology and Paleontology Lab

“Ruqia” by James Heather

File this set under GB601 .W34

“Dark Cave” by the Scenics
“Mammoth Cave” by Team Callahan

Continued interview with Dr McGuire

 

File this set under QE881 .K82

“Archaeologists” by Wintersleep
“Don’t Deconstruct” by Rilo Kiley

Continued interview with Dr McGuire

 

File this set under QH541.15.M64 S73

“Boulders Love over Layers of Rock” by Le Butcherettes
“The Hole” by Townes Van Zandt

 

