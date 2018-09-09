Mode 7 – 9/9/2018
|
The Clanking Show
Metal objects crashing into each other, be it in factories or just robots fighting.
Blue Dragon – Mecha Robo Corps Charge!
Epic Battle Fantasy IV – Derelict Factory of Twisted Metal
Kingdom Hearts – Simple and Clean
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Old Factory
Ratchet & Clank – Grav-Train Station
Nier – The Wretched Automatons
Kirby Planet Robobot – Factory Inspection
Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind – Dagothwave – Young Scrolls
Guilty Gear XX Reloaded – Vortex Infinitum
Portal 2 – The Friendly Faith Plate
_iCEY_ – Clock Tower
Just Shapes and Beats – Factory Theme
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – Lanaryu Mines
Undertale – Metal Crusher (Hard Drive Remix) – Argranalth
Koroshi Factory – Main Theme
Horizon Zero Dawn – Infiltration II
Nitroplus Blasterz -Heroines Infinite Duel- – Ouka Theme
Super Robot Wars V – Matte Black Bullet