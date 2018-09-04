Girl Rock – September 4, 2018

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists by Caroline Kim

The Regrettes – Hey Now

Speedy Ortiz – Buck Me Off
Cat Power – He War
Shilpa Ray – EMT Police and the Fire Department
Surfbort – Les Be In Love

Cruising – You Made Me Do That
L.A. Witch – Kill My Baby Tonight
Cherry Glazerr – Juicy Socks
Lunar Vacation – Daytime

Gabby’s World – Broken Necks
The Greeting Committee – You’ve Got Me
Frankie Cosmos – Outside with the Cuties
All Dogs – Buddy

Tigers Jaw – June
Bloodboy – Keep Your Disease
Sløtface – Nancy Drew

Julien Baker, – Bite The Hand